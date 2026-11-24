BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. PASHA Bank participated in REGIONAL EXPO GANJA 2026, held at the Ganja Sports Palace on November 20–21, 2026. During the exhibition, representatives of the Bank met with companies from various sectors to discuss their development plans, financing needs, and opportunities for cooperation. They also briefed entrepreneurs on the Bank’s financial solutions and services for business clients.

The event brought together 112 companies showcasing their products and services. It also featured meetings between businesses (B2B), between businesses and government agencies (B2G), and between businesses and universities (B2U).

At the official opening ceremony on November 20, speakers highlighted the role such platforms play in promoting entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan’s regions, fostering new partnerships, and stimulating economic activity.

REGIONAL EXPO GANJA 2026 was organized by the Ganja City Executive Authority, TECHERA, and GBARU.

PASHA Bank continues to support entrepreneurship across Azerbaijan’s regions and expand businesses’ access to financing.