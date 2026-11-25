BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan and the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) have discussed potential joint projects in mineral extraction and processing, as well as opportunities to attract investment and Korean companies to the country's mining sector at a meeting in Tashkent on November 24.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place at a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, and representatives of Korea Eximbank.

At the beginning of the meeting, Cho In-gyu, director of Korea Eximbank's Supply Chain Stabilization Fund Department, presented the bank's activities and key areas of operation.

The Korean delegation outlined the bank's international operations, including projects underway in Uzbekistan. In addition, it proposed developing projects to extract mineral resources in Uzbekistan, process them locally and export the resulting products with the participation of Korean companies.

Uzbek officials emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects and expanding cooperation with South Korea in raw material processing and the development of integrated production chains.

Established in 1976, Korea Eximbank is a state-owned policy financial institution and South Korea's official export credit agency. It provides loans, guarantees and other financial services to support Korean companies' overseas business activities, including exports, foreign investment and natural-resource development.