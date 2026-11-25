BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Solar power plants in Kazakhstan generated 1.9 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in January-September 2026, according to the Ministry of Energy's latest data on renewable energy generation.

Meanwhile, total electricity output from renewable energy facilities reached 7.8 billion kWh during the reporting period. According to Trend's calculations, solar power plants accounted for approximately 24.4% of this volume, or nearly one-quarter.

Kazakhstan’s solar power sector consists of both large utility-scale photovoltaic plants and smaller generation facilities operating across several regions. As of the second quarter of 2026, the country had 52 solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 1,375.2 MW, accounting for around 36.7% of the total installed renewable energy capacity of 3,749.6 MW. Wind power remains the largest renewable energy source by installed capacity, with 2,058.9 MW. According to the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), solar power plants accounted for 1,353 MW of Kazakhstan’s total installed electricity generation capacity of 26,807 MW as of January 1, 2026.

The country’s solar generation facilities are spread across several regions, with major projects including the 100 MW Nurgisa solar power plant in the Almaty Region, the 100 MW Shu-100 plant in the Zhambyl Region, the 100 MW Saran plant in the Karaganda Region and the 100 MW Nura plant in the Akmola Region. Another major project is the Burnoye solar power plant in the Zhambyl Region, developed in two stages and commissioned in 2015 and 2018. The project was implemented through a partnership between Samruk-Kazyna Invest and British company UG Energy Limited.