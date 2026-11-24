BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) plans to support the development of financial products for agricultural producers in Azerbaijan and the launch of pilot projects in the most resilient agricultural value chains, said Kyrylo Mukhomedzyanov, Project Lead at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, once the necessary legislative and regulatory framework is in place, the corporation intends to focus on training market participants and building the capacity of financial institutions and agricultural input suppliers.

“The next step will be to develop financial products that meet farmers’ needs, as well as to pilot financing mechanisms in the most resilient value chains.

One of the tools for expanding farmers’ access to financing could be crop receipts, which allow farmers to receive funds before the start of the agricultural season against their future harvest,” Mukhomedzyanov said.

According to him, the bill on crop receipts has already been introduced in the Azerbaijani parliament and has passed its first reading.

The IFC representative stated that the second and third readings are expected to take place by the end of 2026 during the current parliamentary session.