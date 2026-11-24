BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan plans to expand satellite internet access to more than 120,000 households by 2027 through cooperation with Amazon LEO, Kazakhtelecom Chairman of the Management Board Bagdat Mussin said.

According to the press service of the country's government, he made the announcement during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure and further digitalization.

Mussin said that the share of subscribers connected to modern fibre-optic networks in Kazakhstan had reached 64% in 2026, compared with 53% in 2024. The transition to fibre-optic networks has contributed to a 70% increase in average internet speeds across the country.

Under an investment agreement covering 2025–2027, telecommunications networks are being extended to economically unprofitable areas. The program has reached 39% of its planned implementation, with fibre-optic connections provided to 1,183 of the country's 3,008 villages.

A total of 1,683 government institutions have also been connected, including 797 schools and 303 medical organizations. The work has involved laying 16,444 kilometers of backbone fibre-optic cables.

Satellite connectivity is expected to bring internet access to households in areas where conventional infrastructure is difficult to deploy. Three ground stations are being developed for the project. Facilities are already under construction in Akkol and Alatau, while a third is planned in Atyrau.

Mussin also outlined progress in the development of Kazakhstan's digital infrastructure. In October 2026, the 380-kilometre Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line was launched. Its transmission capacity is expected to reach 21 terabits per second by 2036. The share of domestic internet traffic has exceeded 53%.

Kazakhstan is also expanding its computing capacity. The Al-Farabium-II supercomputer, with a stated performance of 4,320 petaflops and equipped with 480 Nvidia B300 chips, is scheduled to be launched in Kosshy in November 2026.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence systems operated by the Prosecutor General's Office anti-fraud center have intercepted more than 5 million fraudulent calls since July 2025, Mussin said.

Mussin also presented three proposals for legislative changes aimed at accelerating the further development of the telecommunications sector.

The first proposal involves gradually granting telecommunications the same legal status as basic infrastructure services such as electricity, water and heating. The second calls for tougher penalties for damaging communication cables.

According to Mussin, 459 cases of network damage were recorded during the first 10 months of 2026, resulting in a cumulative 80 days of service disruptions. The current maximum fine is 120 monthly calculation indices, equivalent to 519,000 tenge ($1,135).

The third proposal concerns the introduction of mandatory telecommunications infrastructure standards for new residential buildings. Under the proposed requirements, developers would have to install fibre-optic distribution networks reaching every apartment and provide equipped locations for 4G and 5G base stations.