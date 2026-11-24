BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with financial sector participants, is developing methodological guidelines for the management of artificial intelligence, the head of the Data Science Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Ramin Darvishov, said on Tuesday at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the Central Bank is also implementing its own AI-based solutions: “The approach we are taking involves identifying potential uses for AI, prioritizing and validating them, integrating them with other systems, scaling them up, and monitoring them regularly,” he noted.

Darvishov emphasized that the provisions currently being drafted will initially be advisory in nature but will later serve as a transitional step toward the introduction of corresponding regulations.

“Industry participants should not ignore these recommendations, as they come from a regulatory authority. Early adoption of the proposed approaches could yield positive results in the future, when the recommendations become mandatory regulations,” he said.

According to Darvishov, recommendations and requirements for financial sector participants will be determined based on the level of risk associated with a specific use case of artificial intelligence, regardless of the size of the financial institution.

"The Central Bank does not intend to impose overly strict laws, regulations, or recommendations on the sector. The regulator is interested in the development of the financial sector; however, it is necessary to strike a balance between supporting innovation and managing potential risks. Unmanaged risks could subsequently lead to very serious problems. Therefore, we must support the sector’s development while simultaneously developing approaches, rules, and recommendations for managing risks that may arise in the future,” he noted.