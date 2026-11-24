BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Banks need to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into their cybersecurity systems, as traditional defense methods are no longer sufficient to effectively counter emerging digital threats, Eren Ozkan, senior lead consultant at Mastercard Advisors & Consulting Services, said, according to Trend's correspondent present at the event.

Speaking at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku on Tuesday, November 24, he said financial institutions must adopt similar technologies to protect their systems as bots and AI agents increasingly become potential sources of cyber threats.

"We cannot continue using traditional methods and expect to protect ourselves against new threats. We need to counter them with similar tools. Previously, banks' security operations centers operated around the clock, processing a certain volume of transactions and potential threats. Today, however, the number of potential attack sources and the ways in which attacks can be carried out have increased significantly. Protection must begin directly at customers' devices, through which they access banking platforms. This involves both preventive measures and proactive threat detection.

"When it comes to protecting systems themselves, dealing with such threats through traditional security operations centers has become virtually impossible. Security operations need to be built around AI and AI agents," he emphasized.

According to Ozkan, these agents should be capable of independently responding to anomalies as they emerge within systems, whether caused by technical malfunctions or external cyberattacks.

He also stressed the need to identify the nature of an attack promptly and contain its impact when a security incident occurs.

"Think of it as a virus: it is crucial to isolate it at the point of origin and prevent it from spreading through appropriate mitigation measures," he said.

Ozkan added that banks and technology companies need not only to develop response scenarios for potential crisis situations but also to conduct regular simulations. He said the results of these exercises should be used to continuously improve security systems and adjust the measures being implemented.