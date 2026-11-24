BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. No steps will be taken and no negotiations will be held until Iran's seven conditions for restoring stability and reducing tensions in the region are fulfilled.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, November 24, according to the Iranian parliament's information portal.

"Iran is prepared to respond decisively to any action by the opposing side and, should it make a misstep, to change the geography of the war," he said.

Ghalibaf said Iran's position was clear and unchanging. He added that threats against Iranian citizens and increased economic pressure demonstrated the opposing side's desperation.

The parliamentary speaker also stressed the importance of preserving national unity and resolving unjustified disagreements amid the ongoing war.

The remarks come amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8.

On that day, the U.S. Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such U.S. military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.

In response, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.