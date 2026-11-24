BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Masato Kanda has begun a new five-year term as President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Bank said on November 24.

Kanda, who was unanimously reelected by the ADB Board of Governors on September 1, has identified “One Region, One Connected Future” as the central vision for his new term. His priorities include strengthening the region’s economic resilience through greater cooperation between countries in areas such as energy, trade and digital infrastructure, while making the bank's operations faster and more responsive to the needs of its members.

During Kanda’s previous term, ADB provided a record $44 billion in development financing in 2025, including $29.3 billion from its own resources and $14.7 billion in cofinancing. He also secured the first amendment to ADB’s Charter in the institution’s 60-year history, enabling a 50% increase in its annual financing capacity to more than $36 billion without requiring additional capital contributions from shareholders.

The expanded financial capacity is expected to support major cross-border infrastructure initiatives across the region.

In May 2026, ADB launched plans to mobilize $70 billion by 2035 to connect power grids and digital networks. The initiative includes the $50 billion Pan-Asia Power Grid Initiative, which aims to improve electricity access for 200 million people, and the $20 billion Asia-Pacific Digital Highway, expected to improve connectivity for up to 650 million people, including 200 million who will gain broadband access for the first time.

Kanda is also seeking to significantly expand the bank’s private sector operations. ADB aims to increase private sector lending fourfold by 2030 by combining its own resources with financing mobilized from partners. The bank's private sector operations generated $9.5 billion in financing for private investments in 2025, compared with $6.8 billion in 2024. Under Kanda's vision, more than 40% of ADB's public sector projects will also support private sector development.

Kanda became ADB’s 11th President on February 24, 2025. Prior to his appointment, he served as Japan’s Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs and as a special adviser to the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

“Members have entrusted me with another five years, and I take that as a responsibility to deliver,” said Kanda.

“Asia and the Pacific has the resources and talent to shape its own future. We must bring our economies closer together to bring affordable power to millions more people, open new opportunities for businesses, strengthen resilience, and build greater security against the shocks ahead. That will be the measure for our impact in the years ahead,” he added.

ADB is a multilateral development bank supporting sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth across Asia and the Pacific. Founded in 1966, it is owned by 69 members, 50 of which are from the region.