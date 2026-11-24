BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbekistan and China have discussed expanding strategic cooperation in nuclear energy, including the use of advanced technologies, nuclear safety and workforce training, during a visit by an Uzbek delegation to China on Tuesday.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy Sherzod Khodjayev and Azim Akhmedkhadjayev, Director of the country's Uzatom Agency, held meetings with Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration, and Shan Zhongde, Chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

The discussions focused on prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with particular emphasis on developing joint initiatives in nuclear power.

In addition, the sides explored opportunities to apply China's experience, advanced technologies and scientific and technical expertise to Uzbekistan's nuclear energy development.

Particular attention was given to cooperation on the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power plants, nuclear and radiation safety, training qualified personnel and exchanging technical expertise.

Both sides expressed interest in establishing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) is the country's main government body responsible for energy policy, planning and regulation. Its responsibilities include developing nuclear power policies and development plans, reviewing major nuclear power projects, coordinating nuclear energy research and overseeing emergency preparedness at nuclear power plants.

The China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) is the government body responsible for overseeing China's nuclear industry and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Its responsibilities include developing nuclear industry policies and standards, managing nuclear security and nuclear material controls, overseeing international nuclear cooperation and coordinating national nuclear emergency management. The authority also represents China in nuclear cooperation with international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).