BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief General Amir Hatami said the Strait of Hormuz should be increasingly restricted to shipping, making conditions more difficult for the opposing side.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, November 24, at the Army's Command and Staff University in Tehran, according to the Iranian Army's information portal.

"Until Iran’s seven conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz won’t be opened; furthermore, it must become increasingly closed off each day, making things difficult for the opposing side. Robust management will be implemented regarding the control of the Strait of Hormuz," he noted.

The remarks come amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which escalated on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming they were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first such US military action since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran on the same day.

In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a virtual standstill.