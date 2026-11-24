BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan is expanding its telecommunications infrastructure by developing new international data transmission routes and satellite connectivity, aiming to strengthen its role as a transit hub for internet traffic between Europe and Asia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev said.

According to the press service of the Kazakh government, he made the remarks during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, which focused on the development of the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

One of the key priorities is expanding satellite internet coverage in remote villages where installing fibre-optic cables is difficult. Kazakhstan has already granted operating licenses to OneWeb and Starlink. In addition, a Direct-to-Cell service has been launched in cooperation with Kazakhstan's Beeline operator and Starlink Mobile.

The technology allows users to send messages and access basic internet services directly from their smartphones through satellite networks. The service already supports Android devices, while compatibility with iOS is still under development.

Kazakhstan also expects Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology and Amazon LEO to enter its market next year. With their arrival, the number of satellite operators with ground stations in the country will reach four.

“Thus, Kazakhstan will become the first country in Central Asia where all four satellite operators will have ground stations that meet national security requirements,” Madiyev said.

Satellite connectivity is also being extended to the transport sector and tourist destinations. Air Astana has equipped one aircraft with OneWeb internet and plans to install the service on another 20 aircraft next year. Meanwhile, Starlink Wi-Fi is already available in 1,500 passenger railway carriages operated by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

Internet access has also been provided at 10 popular tourist destinations this year, with another 50 locations scheduled to be connected next year. All border checkpoints across the country now have internet access through fibre-optic lines and satellite networks.

Alongside expanding domestic connectivity, Kazakhstan is working to strengthen its international data transmission infrastructure. The Trans-Caspian fibre-optic communication line has already been launched, providing an additional route for internet traffic between Europe and Asia, Madiyev said.

To improve the reliability of this connection, the country plans to build a backup communication channel along the seabed of the Caspian Sea. Another major project, the West-East main fibre-optic line, is currently under construction. It will connect Khorgos in eastern Kazakhstan with Aktau on the Caspian coast.

According to Madiyev, 87% of the route has been completed, and construction is expected to be finished next year. Together, the two projects are expected to increase international data transit through Kazakhstan and reduce delays in data transmission.

The expansion of these routes is also expected to support efforts to attract international companies to the country's planned Data Centre Valley. Through these infrastructure projects, Kazakhstan aims to develop its digital infrastructure and strengthen its position in regional and intercontinental data connectivity.