BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan will accede to the "Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters" following the adoption of the relevant draft law, discussed at the plenary meeting of the parliament today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

During the meeting, it was noted that the convention signed in The Hague on March 18, 1970, consists of 42 articles.

The convention is a significant international instrument that provides for the transmission and execution of letters of request concerning the matters it covers, and regulates cooperation among the contracting parties in the field of civil or commercial litigation.

Under the provisions of the convention, a judicial authority of a contracting state may, by means of a letter of request, apply to the competent authority of another state to obtain evidence or to perform other judicial acts.

Other articles of the convention regulate matters such as the receipt of letters of request, their transmission to the competent authority for execution, the designation of a central authority for this purpose, the essential details to be included in a letter of request, the language in which it must be drawn up, objections to a letter of request, its referral to the appropriate executing authority, the participation of relevant representatives in judicial proceedings, the involvement of diplomatic personnel in the collection of evidence, and the execution of other necessary procedures.

The convention also establishes general provisions regarding other essential matters arising from such cooperation, procedures for signature and ratification, and rules concerning the withdrawal of declarations previously made.

The text of the declarations and reservations made by Azerbaijan regarding the convention has been attached to the draft law providing for the approval of the convention.

Following discussions, the draft law on accession to the "Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil or Commercial Matters" was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.