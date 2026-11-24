BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and Wison Engineering Ltd have discussed opportunities for cooperation in improving energy efficiency and modernizing production facilities.

According to SOCAR, the discussion took place on November 24 during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Wison Engineering Ltd CEO Zhou Hongliang.

During the meeting, the guest was briefed on SOCAR’s diversified operations across various segments of the energy value chain, including the projects implemented by the company in refining, petrochemicals, and digitalization.

The parties exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in petrochemicals, the modernization of production facilities through the application of innovative technological solutions, and enhancing energy efficiency, as well as other issues of mutual interest.