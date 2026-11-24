BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan's AKASHI data center campus, currently under construction in Astana, is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2027, with a planned capacity of 100 MW, Freedom Cloud Holding CEO Aslan Zhusupov said.

According to the press service of the country's government, he made the announcement during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of digital infrastructure.

Zhusupov said the AKASHI campus is part of a broader program to develop Kazakhstan's digital infrastructure, which involves total investments of around 333 billion tenge ($728.8 million).

The facility is being designed to meet the Tier IV reliability standard, the highest international classification for data centers. According to Zhusupov, it will be the first and only facility of this category in Central Asia.

"The project is already underway: the first building is 81% complete, and it is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2027," he said.

Tier IV data centers are designed to maintain uninterrupted operations during equipment failures and scheduled maintenance, providing the highest level of infrastructure reliability.

Zhusupov also reported that Kazakhstan currently has seven data centers, with three more under construction. The country's fibre-optic networks have a combined length of approximately 15,000 kilometers.

Prime Minister Bektenov said the government supports digital infrastructure projects, including through the Baiterek national holding, and stressed the importance of completing all projects on schedule.

He instructed those involved to ensure not only the timely completion of the projects but also the repayment of funds allocated to support them.