BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Malaysia's state-owned energy company Petronas has officially named PFLNG TIGA, the world's first nearshore floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, marking a milestone in the development of floating LNG technology, the company said on November 24.

The naming ceremony was held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard on Geoje Island, South Korea. Currently under construction, the facility is expected to be deployed to Sipitang, Sabah, Malaysia, and commence operations in the third quarter of 2027.

"With PFLNG TIGA, Petronas has now developed floating LNG facilities across shallow-water, deepwater and nearshore environments, demonstrating its ability to deploy LNG solutions across diverse operating conditions while strengthening the reliability and resilience of global energy supply," the company said.

The facility will have an LNG production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It measures 281 metres in length, 64 metres in width and 32 metres in depth.

PFLNG TIGA represents a strategic addition to Petronas' integrated LNG portfolio, expanding the company's ability to develop and monetise gas resources amid growing global demand for LNG.

Petronas Executive Vice President and CEO of Gas & Maritime Business Datuk Adif Zulkifli said the facility would strengthen the company's position as a reliable global LNG supplier.

"The naming of PFLNG TIGA represents an important milestone for Petronas as we continue to strengthen our position as a reliable global LNG supplier. By expanding our ability to monetise gas resources through innovative floating LNG solutions, PFLNG TIGA enhances the flexibility and resilience of our supply portfolio, enabling us to respond more effectively to evolving customer and market needs," he said.

"As demand for secure and dependable energy continues to grow, PFLNG TIGA reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable LNG supply to homes, businesses and industries around the world," Zulkifli added.

The facility is also expected to strengthen Malaysia's LNG value chain, enhance the country's ability to monetise its gas resources and support regional energy demand.

With more than four decades of experience in the LNG industry, Petronas supplies customers across key markets through an integrated LNG portfolio. The addition of PFLNG TIGA is expected to further expand its capacity to deliver flexible and reliable LNG supplies while advancing floating LNG technology.