BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Italian energy services company Saipem has secured a contract extension from Norway's Equinor to provide advanced subsea inspection and intervention services at the Njord field offshore Norway through the end of 2034, the company said on November 24.

The extended agreement will involve the deployment of Saipem's resident subsea drone Hydrone-R, supported by a Work-Class Remotely Operated Vehicle (WROV), to carry out inspection and intervention activities across subsea production and transport infrastructure.

"This agreement extends a collaboration that began in 2019 with the signing of a landmark contract for subsea drone-based services in the offshore energy sector," Saipem said.

According to the company, Hydrone-R has so far accumulated approximately 800 days on the seabed, including 240 days of continuous operation. During this period, the drone has performed both remotely controlled tasks managed by Saipem personnel and fully autonomous missions.

Saipem's control center in Stavanger, Norway, remotely oversees the operations of both the WROV and the subsea drone through a communication link to the offshore platform. This arrangement enables the company's pilots to operate the vehicles in real time or upload instructions for complex autonomous missions, which Hydrone-R can execute without requiring a dedicated support vessel.

"The Hydrone program is the subsea robotics ecosystem developed by Saipem, consisting of seabed-resident drones that perform autonomous inspections and interventions at depths of up to 3,000 meters, powered by artificial intelligence. These drones can remain on the seabed for up to 12 months, recharging their batteries as needed via a subsea docking station," the company said.

The contract extension builds on Saipem's robotic solutions and its cooperation with Equinor, further strengthening the company's position in autonomous technologies for remote subsea interventions in the offshore energy industry.