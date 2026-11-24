BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan plans to build 1,060 4G and 628 5G base stations in 2027, with investments in the expansion of mobile network infrastructure set at 45 billion tenge (about $100 million), Kcell Chairman of the Management Board Askar Zhambakin reported.

According to the press service of the country's government, Zhambakin presented the plans during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of digital infrastructure.

Over the past two years, Kcell has built more than 1,300 5G base stations and over 2,700 4G stations, Zhambakin said.

The operator is also expanding coverage in rural areas. Of the 611 rural settlements included in its connectivity commitments for 2026, 566 have already gained access to 4G services. The remaining 45 villages are expected to be connected by the end of the year.

Zhambakin also reported that mobile coverage has been completed along the Astana-Kokshetau and Astana-Karaganda highways.

To complete connectivity works along the Astana-Pavlodar and Shymkent-Turkestan routes, the operator plans to put three additional base stations into operation by January 1.

“Communications infrastructure has also been completed on the Astana-Kokshetau and Astana-Karaganda routes. To complete work on the Astana-Pavlodar and Shymkent-Turkestan routes, three more base stations need to be launched by January 1,” the press release says.