Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan have discussed the current state of bilateral cooperation and prospects for expanding ties in areas of mutual interest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reported.

The talks took place on November 23, 2026, between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Vafo Niyatbekzoda and Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov, who oversees construction, industry and the electric power sector.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were established on January 27, 1993. The two countries elevated their ties to a strategic partnership in 2017 and further deepened their cooperation with the signing of the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Economic cooperation is coordinated by the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which focuses on trade turnover, industrial cooperation, energy supplies and transport connectivity.

The two countries also cooperate on regional infrastructure and transit initiatives across Central Asia to expand multimodal transport corridors and strengthen cross-border economic integration.