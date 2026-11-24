BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom) and China have discussed expanding cooperation in nuclear energy, with a focus on workforce training, expert exchanges, and the peaceful use of nuclear technology, during a visit by an Uzbek delegation to Beijing on Tuesday.

According to Uzatom, the delegation, which included representatives of the agency and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy, held talks with China's National Energy Administration (NEA) and China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

During the meeting with the NEA, the Uzbek side highlighted China's contribution to bilateral energy cooperation, particularly through the Subcommittee on Energy. Officials noted that the subcommittee's eighth meeting in Tashkent, followed by a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, had given fresh momentum to the partnership. The discussions also covered priority areas for cooperation in nuclear energy.

"We highly value President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's consistent and forward-looking policy aimed at deep reforms in Uzbekistan's energy sector. These transformations provide a solid foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration, said.

The Uzbek delegation also met with the China Atomic Energy Authority, with discussions focusing primarily on personnel training and exchanges of technical experts. Uzbekistan proposed establishing direct cooperation between Uzatom and the CAEA, as well as setting up a working group on the peaceful use of nuclear energy within the bilateral Subcommittee on Energy.

The sides also discussed developments in China's nuclear regulatory framework and the country's participation in international nuclear energy initiatives.

"Uzbekistan is consistently building a modern nuclear industry based on international experience and its own priorities. This approach creates broad opportunities for practical cooperation in personnel training and expert exchanges," Shan Zhongde, chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority, said.

The visit also includes planned meetings with leading Chinese nuclear companies and visits to nuclear infrastructure facilities.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its interest in developing long-term, practical cooperation with China in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.