BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan and China Southern Power Grid (CSG) have discussed technological and investment cooperation in modernizing power grids, developing energy storage systems, and supplying green electricity to data centers.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and a CSG delegation led by the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Qian Chaoyang.

The talks covered the exchange of expertise and technical consulting on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, as well as coordinated grid management and dispatching during the modernization of the North-South power transmission route.

The parties also considered developing battery energy storage systems (BESS) and introducing Smart Grid technologies. These solutions are expected to support the integration of growing renewable energy capacity and improve the flexibility and stability of Kazakhstan's power system, the ministry said.

Another focus was supplying green electricity to future data centers designed for artificial intelligence applications, as well as energy infrastructure solutions for the planned Alatau City.

The sides also discussed workforce development and the localization of engineering expertise in Kazakhstan. Proposed measures included long-term training and professional development programs for Kazakh energy specialists, technical seminars, expert exchanges, and internships at CSG's technology centers.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue expert consultations between their technical specialists to examine the proposed technological solutions in greater detail.