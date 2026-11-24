BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. AzInTelecom plans to introduce SIMA Imza to the African market, head of the electronic signature solutions division at AzInTelecom, Lala Imanova, said during the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

According to Imanova, AzInTelecom has expanded access to the SIMA electronic signature management functionality for entrepreneurs, enabling them to delegate authority to employees to carry out transactions on behalf of their business, without the need to confirm every individual operation via SIMA.

"Through a dedicated personal account, clients can request an electronic signature remotely and assign specific roles and signing rights to their employees. This allows authorized staff to independently perform transactions linked to the company’s tax identification number (TIN) without requiring repeated confirmation from the signature holder through SIMA. Until last year, this functionality was available only to legal entities and government institutions. However, this year, in response to requests and the needs of entrepreneurs, the company has broadened access to the product," she remarked.

She noted that this innovation is intended to simplify the day-to-day operations of entrepreneurs.

"For example, by delegating the appropriate rights, accountants can independently handle tax-related and other tasks through government agencies without needing additional approval from the entrepreneur," Imanova explained.

She also highlighted the "Active Sessions" feature, which allows users to personally monitor the security of their electronic signature.

"Clients can access a specific section within the SIMA Imza application to view other devices where their electronic signature is currently active and manage them. If a user identifies a device where they no longer wish to maintain an active session, they can deactivate it immediately," she clarified.

Sharing plans to enter foreign markets, Imanova said that AzInTelecom is in discussions with several countries, including some in the African market.

According to her, the company is currently negotiating with one African nation and expects to offer its SIMA Imza solution there in the near future.

"Once integrated with that country’s digital platforms, users will be able to utilize SIMA as an electronic signature," Imanova said.

She added that since negotiations are underway with more than just one country, the company aims to expand its geographical footprint across international markets.