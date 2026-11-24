Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. EnerMech OGP, the Azerbaijan-based joint venture between EnerMech and Oil Gas ProServ (OGP), has secured a contract with bp to provide offshore crane operations and maintenance services across nine bp-operated offshore platforms in the Caspian region, the company said on November 24.

“Covering the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields, the contract will be delivered by EnerMech OGP's established in-country team, supported by EnerMech's Lifting Solutions global business line,” said the company.

Under the agreement, EnerMech OGP will provide integrated crane operations, maintenance, inspection and engineering support across bp's offshore assets, helping maintain the safety, reliability and availability of critical lifting equipment while supporting efficient offshore operations.

"Securing this bp contract is a strong endorsement of the expertise and performance our teams demonstrate every day in Azerbaijan. Long-term partnerships are built on trust, consistent delivery and a shared commitment to operational excellence. We are proud to continue supporting bp's offshore operations,” Charles "Chuck" Davison, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, EnerMech, said.

Eldar Mamedzadeh, EnerMech OGP Shareholder, pointed out that for EnerMech OGP, this agreement represents an important milestone in the evolution of the joint venture.

“It provides a platform to expand our service portfolio, develop new capabilities and strengthen our nationalization agenda and presence in Azerbaijan's offshore energy market. Our ambition is to build on this momentum, creating a business that can respond to a broader range of industry requirements and opportunities in the years ahead,” he added.

Mark Dalgarno, Vice President, Lifting Solutions and General Director, Caspian at EnerMech, said: “This award reflects the strength of the team we have built in Azerbaijan and the trust that has been established through consistent delivery offshore. Our people understand bp’s portfolio of assets, the operating environment and what it takes to support complex lifting operations safely and efficiently.”

EnerMech OGP is a fully incorporated Azerbaijani company and joint venture between global specialist services provider EnerMech and Oil Gas ProServ (OGP), combining international technical expertise with established local knowledge and capabilities.

The company delivers specialist lifting, crane operations and maintenance services to Azerbaijan's energy sector, supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations.