BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET) registered 24 deals during the week from November 16 through November 21.

This was reflected in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government.

According to the report, foreign businesses from Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan purchased hydrotreated diesel fuel produced by Turkmennebit State Concern, as well as liquefied gas and urea produced by Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

In addition, cottonseed oil, cotton fabric, cotton yarn, cotton fiber and wheat flour were sold to buyers from Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan in deals settled in foreign currency.

SCRMET recorded that the total value of the external transactions exceeded $37.691 million.

Meanwhile, on the domestic market, Turkmen entrepreneurs purchased polypropylene and petroleum road bitumen produced by Turkmennebit State Concern, as well as cottonseed oil, carbonated mineral water, vitamin-enriched soft drinks and glycyrrhizic acid derived from licorice root, for a total of over 373.184 million manat ($106.6 million).

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered, and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.