BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkmenistan's State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SCRMET) has discussed attracting French and European companies to its trading platform with representatives of French business organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported today.

According to the ministry, Batyr Volsahatov, Chairman of SCRMET, held a meeting on November 23 with Arnaud de Bresson, former General Delegate of Paris EUROPLACE, and Olga Belo, Senior Adviser at Next Step Influence (NSI), part of the ADIT Group.

The discussions focused on prospects for cooperation in commodity markets, ways to encourage French and European companies to participate in SCRMET trading, and the introduction of modern financial and digital technologies.

The French representatives expressed their readiness to help establish business contacts with European companies operating in the energy, agro-industrial and financial sectors. They also offered to involve relevant experts in cooperation efforts.

The parties expressed mutual interest in continuing professional dialogue and exchanging expertise, particularly in developing electronic trading infrastructure and improving regulatory mechanisms governing exchange activities.

The meeting was part of Volsahatov's discussions with European representatives during his visit to Paris.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country’s main organized marketplace for trading commodities and one of the key institutions through which Turkmenistan conducts and facilitates foreign trade. The exchange brings together domestic producers, exporters, and foreign buyers through regular trading sessions, where a range of export-oriented goods are offered, and transactions are concluded. Its trading portfolio covers petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery, and chemical goods, among other commodities.

SCRMET also plays an administrative and information role in Turkmenistan’s trade system. In addition to organizing trading sessions and registering export-import contracts, the exchange publishes official quotations based on transactions conducted on the platform. These quotations provide information on the commodities traded, their values, and the markets involved, making SCRMET data a useful indicator of the composition and direction of exchange-based trade.

Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country’s export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan’s exchange-based trade.