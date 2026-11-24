BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. An important document defining new areas of cooperation with the Vatican Apostolic Archive was signed, Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, announced on Instagram.

“The agreement envisages the organisation of training programmes for Azerbaijani specialists, the mutual exchange of experience in archival work and in the research, preservation and digitisation of historical documents, as well as the implementation of joint research projects. In addition, the participation of our young specialists in the Vatican’s programmes in cultural heritage, archival science, and the cataloguing of books and manuscripts will be encouraged,” the publication said.