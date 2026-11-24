BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Starlink's Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity service has expanded to areas in Kazakhstan with a combined population of around 3 million people, with more than 130,000 subscribers already using the service, Kar-Tel CEO Jabbor Kayumov reported.

According to the press service of the country's government, Kayumov presented the figures during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, where officials discussed the development of digital infrastructure.

Kayumov said that mobile communications are available to 99% of Kazakhstan's population, while LTE coverage stands at 97%.

At the same time, the company's annual network investments have doubled to 100 billion tenge ($218.9 million).

“With traffic increasing 2.5-fold and the price per gigabyte falling by nearly 20%, annual investments in the network doubled to 100 billion tenge,” Kayumov said.

He also reported on the development of local data centres and artificial intelligence solutions, including participation in the creation of the KazLLM language model. Anti-fraud systems blocked more than 7 million fraudulent calls over the past year.

To support further investment in telecommunications infrastructure, Kayumov proposed redistributing radio frequency spectrum for 5G development, noting that his operator holds a 41% market share but has access to only 9% of the available frequencies.

He also called for simplifying network construction through infrastructure sharing and a single-window mechanism for obtaining land plots and connecting facilities to electricity grids.

Another proposal concerns tax incentives. Kayumov suggested clarifying Article 286 of Kazakhstan's Tax Code to allow deductions for expenses on site rental and electricity regardless of the supplier's tax regime.

"The aim is to create conditions that will allow the entire industry to invest in network development faster and more efficiently. The next stage is 5G, data centres and artificial intelligence, and we are ready to invest capital, technology and management expertise in it," he said.