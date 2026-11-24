BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Woodside Energy is evaluating a second phase of development at the Sangomar oil field offshore Senegal, which is estimated to involve a six- to eight-well program, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

The company said Sangomar Phase 2 would evaluate the field's upper reservoirs (S400s) to offset production decline, using the existing floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. Discussions with Senegal's national oil company PETROSEN and the Senegalese government are ongoing.

Sangomar started production in 2024, and Woodside said the project's delivery demonstrated the company's ability to enter new countries and deliver projects. Sangomar Phase 2 is included in the company's financial assumptions based on FEED costs only.

The Sangomar field is Senegal's first offshore oil development. Woodside operates the project in partnership with Senegal's national oil company PETROSEN. Production is carried out through an FPSO vessel with a capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

Headquartered in Perth, Woodside Energy is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Its portfolio includes LNG and domestic gas operations in Australia, deepwater oil in the US Gulf of America, the Sangomar oil field in Senegal, and the Trion project under development in Mexico.