BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is developing a new prudential regulatory framework for lending to special business projects, which will cover not only project financing but also financing for facilities, goods, and income-generating real estate, said Aydan Aghabalayeva, the Head of the Prudential Regulation Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), at the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

She noted that financing large-scale investment projects is a prerequisite for overall economic growth and sustainable economic development.

“In this regard, establishing an adequate prudential regulatory framework for lending to specialized business projects is of particular importance to the Central Bank.

According to the standards of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, business loans are divided into two categories: specialized lending and traditional corporate loans.

The main difference lies in the source of debt repayment. In the case of traditional corporate loans, this depends on the financial condition of the existing business, whereas for specialized project financing, it depends on the future cash flows that the financed project will generate.

According to international standards, this type of financing requires the establishment of a separate legal entity — a special purpose vehicle (SPV) — whose activities are exclusively related to the implementation of the relevant project. At the same time, the project’s risks, revenues, and assets must be separated from the revenues and assets of the existing business,” she said.

Aghabalayeva noted that international standards provide for four types of special-purpose lending: project financing; asset financing, including aircraft, ships, locomotives, and railcars; trade financing, intended for the short-term financing of goods in specialized markets; real estate financing, including hotels, office buildings, and shopping centers.

According to Aghabalayeva, since each of these types of financing is characterized by specific risks, the capital requirements for banks vary accordingly. They also depend on the stage of the project’s implementation. In particular, higher capital requirements apply before a project enters the operational phase, that is, before it begins commercial operation. As an example, she cited project financing, for which the risk weight is 130% before the project enters the operational phase and 100% thereafter, the same as for traditional business loans.