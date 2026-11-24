Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkmenistan plans to expand international fiber-optic communication links, increase data transmission capacity and introduce digital solutions in transport and logistics, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

According to the press service of the country’s government, he outlined these priorities in an address to participants of the international conference on transport and transit corridors and the Türkmentel 2026 exhibition, which opened today.

President Berdimuhamedov said that developing international communication routes and increasing transit data flows were among the country's key priorities.

He also highlighted the need to modernize mobile networks and expand the use of 4G+ and 5G technologies, alongside the development of data centers, broadband internet infrastructure and cloud services.

In transport, the president pointed to digital logistics platforms, electronic transport documents, real-time cargo tracking and automated terminals as tools to improve the efficiency of freight movement.

He also stressed the importance of coordinating railway, road, maritime and air transport systems, as well as digitizing border and customs procedures to reduce transit times.

"Modern transport and transit corridors depend on the coordination of their supporting systems, the digitalization of border and customs procedures, and the effective integration of railway, road, maritime and air transport," Berdymuhamedov said.

The president also identified artificial intelligence and big data as potential tools for managing transport flows, optimizing routes and reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.

"Turkmenistan is ready to further expand cooperation with foreign partners in strengthening international transport and transit connectivity, developing transit communication flows and modernizing telecommunications systems," he said.