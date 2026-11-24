BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Turkmenistan has approved a national action plan for 2027-2028 to prepare for and hold the 2028 Year of International Law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the report, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov presented the document during a briefing on November 24 with heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in the country.

The action plan covers six main areas and envisages measures at both national and international levels. It also includes the development of a roadmap for preparations for the Year of International Law in cooperation with the UN Office of Legal Affairs.

Key events planned for 2028 include the official opening of the Year of International Law in Ashgabat and New York, a special event during the 83rd session of the UN General Assembly, and a Global Forum on International Law.

The plan was approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on November 22. It follows the adoption of the national concept “International Law and Neutrality of Turkmenistan” on September 23.

The briefing also addressed cooperation between the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), following the adoption of a relevant resolution by the UN General Assembly on November 16, 2026, at Turkmenistan's initiative.

The ministry said the resolution, adopted during Turkmenistan's CIS chairmanship and the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth's establishment, creates additional opportunities for practical cooperation between the two organizations.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry expressed readiness to support coordination of efforts to implement the resolution, including through regular consultations between the UN Secretary-General and the CIS Secretary-General.