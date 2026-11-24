BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The commencement of the practical implementation of the TRIPP project in Armenia on November 23, 2026, is yet another manifestation of the new political and economic realities taking shape in the South Caucasus, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, in a region long characterized by conflict, confrontation, and closed communication links, concrete steps are now being taken to establish new transport and logistics connections.

He said that at the heart of this process lie the resolute policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the advancement of a peace agenda with Armenia.

"The transition of TRIPP to the practical implementation phase within the territory of Armenia should be assessed, first and foremost, in the context of the realization of strategic goals that Azerbaijan has pursued for years. This is because the fundamental political groundwork for the transport connectivity currently under discussion was established precisely as a result of the new realities created by Azerbaijan. On November 23, while announcing the commencement of the project's practical phase, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan specifically highlighted the significance of the summit held in Washington on August 8, 2025. According to him, that summit served as a turning point in the transformation of the South Caucasus. Pashinyan noted the importance of the Joint Declaration, signed with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and US President Donald Trump, in terms of turning the page on a long-standing conflict and paving the way for lasting peace. This statement in itself is a significant political point. The Armenian leadership directly links the launch of TRIPP to the progress achieved in the peace process with Azerbaijan. Consequently, the new relations established between Baku and Yerevan form the political foundation for the project that Armenia has now begun to implement on its own territory," he noted.

According to him, to understand the essence of the matter, it suffices to look at the processes that have taken place in the region in recent years. Through the victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Consequently, the status quo that had persisted in the South Caucasus for decades was altered.

"It was precisely thereafter that real opportunities emerged for opening communications in the region, expanding economic cooperation, and ensuring lasting peace. In the post-war period, Azerbaijan has consistently articulated its position: ensuring lasting peace in the region, restoring transport links, and establishing unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. Baku’s stance on this issue has remained unchanged. Azerbaijan has been carrying out all necessary infrastructure work within its own territory, expanding transport capabilities in East Zangezur and Nakhchivan, and taking practical steps toward the realization of the Zangezur Corridor. Regarding Armenia, the fulfillment of a political agreement and mutual obligations has been put forward as a fundamental condition."

A notable point in this regard is that Azerbaijan has already carried out a significant amount of work toward establishing the infrastructure for the Zangezur Corridor within its own territory. The construction of the Horadiz–Aghband highway was completed in October 2026. Meanwhile, construction of the railway line is nearing its final stage. In September 2026, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that 75% of the railway project and approximately 95% of the highway project had been completed. Work is also underway to modernize railway infrastructure in Nakhchivan. In other words, Azerbaijan is consistently fulfilling its infrastructure-related obligations. The country is taking steps, both at the political and practical levels, to implement a strategic transportation route that it identified many years ago. The commencement of work on the section passing through the territory of Armenia indicates that this process has also reached a practical stage," he explained.

Garayev remarked that the significance of the TRIPP project is not limited solely to the establishment of a transport link between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The approximately 43-kilometer-long route is intended to encompass a railway, a highway, as well as energy and communication lines. In addition to expanding Azerbaijan's access to Türkiye and Europe, this connection will create conditions for the Middle Corridor to gain further capabilities.

"For Armenia, too, this project represents new economic opportunities. As Pashinyan himself has acknowledged, TRIPP could become the largest economic project for his country since it gained independence. Through this route, Armenia aims to expand its integration into international transport networks, attract foreign investment, and, in particular, develop the economic potential of the Syunik region. There is an important point here: for Armenia to secure these opportunities, progress in the regional peace process and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan were essential. Armenia, which lived in a state of confrontation with Azerbaijan for many years, is now seeking to leverage the opportunities created by the peace agenda for its own economic development. In this regard, the launch of TRIPP can be viewed as the realization of the economic outcomes envisioned by the model of regional cooperation proposed by Azerbaijan. Baku has repeatedly stated that peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus will unlock new opportunities for all countries in the region. For this to happen, however, the conflict must first come to an end, territorial integrity must be respected, and communication links must be opened," he mentioned.

The analyst emphasized that the role of President Ilham Aliyev’s political strategy in advancing the TRIPP initiative to a practical stage deserves special mention. In the post-war period, the head of state has consistently kept both peace negotiations and the restoration of regional communications on the agenda, prioritizing Azerbaijan’s interests.

“New political realities have taken shape in the region as a result of Azerbaijan’s position. The Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, served as a diplomatic affirmation of these realities. The document contains significant provisions regarding the opening of transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the development of regional communications, and the consolidation of peace.

In essence, the launch of TRIPP within the territory of Armenia today stands as evidence that the demands put forward by Azerbaijan years ago, and the strategic goals it defined, are now being realized in practice. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, established new political realities in the region, advanced the peace process with Armenia, and elevated the issue of opening communications to a key position on the international agenda.

Furthermore, the inclusion of US President Donald Trump’s name in the project’s title, combined with Washington’s involvement, enhances its international significance. The fact that Trump, in a statement released on November 23, expressed his gratitude to both Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev further confirms the role played by the leaders of both nations in the implementation of this project. If Armenia is beginning the practical implementation of the TRIPP project today, it is because of the new political situation that has emerged in the region. Decisive factors in the formation of this landscape have included Azerbaijan’s military-political victory, the resolute stance of President Ilham Aliyev, and the consistent advancement of a peace agenda.

Ultimately, the process that began in Armenia on November 23 should not be viewed merely as the groundbreaking phase of a new infrastructure project. It represents a transition from conflict to cooperation in the South Caucasus, the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s position on the regional transport map, and the latest tangible outcomes of the strategic course charted by President Ilham Aliyev. The steps currently being taken to open communication links, which remained closed until recently, are a direct result of the new realities established by Azerbaijan," added Garayev.