Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Ilich Marsbek Uulu met with Argentina's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Enrique Ignacio Ferrer Vieyra on November 24 to discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation in agriculture, the food industry and agricultural processing, according to the ministry.

The sides focused on exchanging experience in livestock farming, crop production, breeding and seed production, developing feed resources, introducing modern agricultural technologies and processing agricultural products.

The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in studying Argentina's experience in developing its agro-industrial complex, applying innovative technologies, and boosting productivity and the export potential of Kyrgyz agriculture.

The meeting also addressed opportunities to establish interaction between relevant government institutions, research organizations and enterprises of the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening Kyrgyz-Argentine relations.

Diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Argentine Republic were established on October 6, 1992. While geographic distance has historically kept bilateral trade volumes modest, both countries maintain constructive dialogue in multilateral formats and seek to expand practical economic ties.

Argentina is one of the world's leading agricultural producers and exporters, widely recognized for its advanced livestock genetics, beef and dairy production, grain cultivation, and modern agritech solutions, including no-till farming and biotechnology.

For Kyrgyzstan, where agriculture remains a vital pillar of employment and rural development, partnering with Argentina offers access to international expertise in animal breeding, seed production, feed efficiency, and value-added food processing.