BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Woodside Energy is set to increase its interest in the Browse gas project offshore Western Australia to 41.27% after exercising its pre-emption rights in June 2026, according to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to conditions precedent, including government, regulatory, and joint venture approvals.

Woodside describes Browse as one of Australia's largest undeveloped resources. Gross 2C contingent resources amount to 14.4 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gas, 383.9 million barrels of condensate, and 27.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of natural gas liquids (NGLs). Woodside's net share before completion of the transaction is 4.4 Tcf of gas, 117.5 million barrels of condensate, and 8.3 million barrels of NGLs, equivalent to approximately 30.6% of the respective gross resources.

The company is studying a three-train backfill option for the North West Shelf, incorporating offshore carbon capture and storage. It is also progressing regulatory approvals, technical definition, and contractor and commercial agreements.

The Browse project covers the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa fields in the Browse Basin, about 425 km north of Broome in Western Australia. Woodside's concept is to process Browse gas through the existing North West Shelf facilities at the Karratha Gas Plant, with offshore carbon capture and storage.

The North West Shelf project has been producing domestic gas since 1984 and LNG since 1989. Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.