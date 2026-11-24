BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakhstan will develop measures to remove administrative barriers to investment in the telecommunications sector and ensure equal competitive conditions for operators by March 31, 2027, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

According to the press service of the country's government, Bektenov gave the instruction during a government meeting focused on the development of telecommunications infrastructure and attracting investment.

The prime minister emphasized that expanding telecom networks requires significant investment, while construction and cost recovery can take years. He stressed that government agencies should provide investors with stable and predictable conditions, enabling operators to plan network expansion over the long term.

Bektenov also noted that state support should be accompanied by specific commitments from operators to expand network coverage, improve connection quality and ensure that services remain affordable for the population.

To this end, he instructed the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, together with relevant government agencies, to develop approaches to removing administrative barriers to investment and ensuring equal competitive conditions for telecom operators by March 31, 2027.

Kazakhstan is also increasing investment in telecommunications infrastructure to expand mobile coverage and improve network quality. Mobile networks currently cover 99% of the country's population, while LTE coverage stands at 97%.

Improving connectivity in rural areas remains another priority. Of the 611 rural settlements covered by commitments to improve internet access in 2026, 566 had received 4G coverage, with work in the remaining 45 settlements scheduled for completion by the end of the year.