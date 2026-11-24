BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Georgia and Azerbaijan are engaged in certain efforts regarding the delimitation and demarcation of their borders, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maka Botchorishvili, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend's correspondent reports.

The Georgian minister noted that this process is being conducted on the basis of mutual respect.

“A special commission is in place to address these issues. It operates on a regular basis: the parties gather, meet, cooperate with one another, and discuss matters related to this process. Naturally, both sides must work to advance the process, and, of course, if progress is made in this direction, we will welcome it.

This is a fairly important process that is proceeding on the basis of taking each other's interests into account as much as possible and mutual respect,” she said.