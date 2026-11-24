BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. As part of a new development initiative in accordance with the agreement reached with the European Union in 2022, work is underway in the field of alternative energy, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said during a joint press conference with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, Trend's correspondent reports.

The minister noted that this initiative involves the production of alternative energy and its transmission via cable to the European market via various routes.

“One of them is a route passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Hungary based on a four-party agreement. Another route involves laying a cable across the Caspian and Black Seas, including along the seabed of the Black Sea to the coast of Romania, and from there to Hungary and other countries.

Work on the technical and financial-technical feasibility study for this project has been completed. Experts note that the project is technically feasible, as well as financially sound and practical. It is expected that this will become one of the new main routes in the future,” he said.