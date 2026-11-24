BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye will take place in Georgia next year, Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maka Botchorishvili, said during a joint press conference with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend's correspondent reports.

The Georgian minister noted that meetings held in this format are of regional significance.

“Strategic partnerships have existed between Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye for decades. This is important for our region. This year, we had the opportunity to hold a trilateral meeting of foreign ministers in Istanbul, and next year, I will be honored to host my colleagues in Georgia and continue our discussions on important issues of regional cooperation,” the minister said.