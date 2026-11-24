BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. In the first nine months of this year, trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $900 million, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said during a joint press conference with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, Trend's correspondent reports.

The minister noted that the existing potential is significantly higher than this figure.

“More than $4 billion has been invested from Azerbaijan into Georgia, and $460 million from Georgia into Azerbaijan,” he added.