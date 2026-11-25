BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Uzbekistan will hold an open tender on December 23 to assign 48 passenger transport routes to carriers under long-term contracts, according to an announcement published by the country's transport authorities.

The tender will cover routes in Syrdarya, Navoi, Surkhandarya, the Republic of Karakalpakstan, Tashkent, Namangan, Kashkadarya, Khorezm, Samarkand and Andijan regions, as well as Tashkent city.

Karakalpakstan accounts for the largest share, with 20 routes included in the tender. These comprise 12 suburban routes and eight intercity routes within the republic, connecting settlements and transport hubs across the region, including Nukus, Beruniy, Kungrad, Khojeli, Turtkul and Mangit.

Khorezm region will have nine suburban routes put up for tender, connecting various settlements and district centers, including Yangibozor, Gurlan, Hazorasp, Bogot, Qoshkopir and Khiva.

Surkhandarya region will have four routes included, comprising three intercity routes within the region and one suburban route. Syrdarya region will have three suburban routes, while Tashkent region will have three.

Namangan and Kashkadarya regions will each have two suburban routes. Samarkand region will also have two routes, while Navoi and Andijan regions will each have one suburban route.

One urban route in Tashkent city will also be included in the tender.

The open tender is scheduled for December 23, 2026, at noon local time. Applications must be submitted through the electronic tender platform at e-tender.uztrans.uz by noon on December 22.

The tender is being organized in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 738, dated December 6, 2021, which regulates the assignment of passenger transport routes to carriers under long-term contracts.