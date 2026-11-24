BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. We welcome the TRIPP project and hope it will be implemented soon, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, said during a joint press conference with Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to the minister, since the corridor’s entry and exit points are located on the border with Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani side has been regularly briefed on the progress of the process to facilitate the project’s implementation and coordinate efforts accordingly.

“The significance of this initiative for Azerbaijan can be assessed in two main areas. The first aspect relates to the domestic context and creates additional opportunities for unimpeded communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The second aspect, however, encompasses a broader regional context. Thus, this route, serving as a new branch and direction of the East–West Middle Corridor, will bring additional opportunities and benefits not only to Armenia but also to all countries in the region, including the states of the South Caucasus,” he noted.

The minister added that other infrastructure projects being implemented in parallel also complement this process. In particular, work is scheduled to be completed on increasing the capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway.

“At the same time, Türkiye has begun construction on the 224-kilometer Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu Railway Project. Azerbaijan is also extending new railway lines currently under construction to the Azerbaijani-Armenian border and, in addition, is working to improve the quality of the existing line in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and integrate it with projects in Türkiye.

Taken together, all these lines—in addition to the East–West Corridor—form a single, broad corridor and a new link for the South Caucasus itself. This link allows for the flexible rerouting of freight routes in various directions, depending on needs,” the foreign minister said.