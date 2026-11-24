Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, the Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that five military personnel have died following the crash of an AS-532 military helicopter in the city of Eskişehir.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."