BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Hikmet Cetin, former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), former foreign minister and former leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), has died at the age of 89.

His death has been met with sadness in political circles, given his long-standing role in Turkish politics.

Born in 1937 in the Lice district of Diyarbakir, Hikmet Cetin graduated from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences.

After holding various positions at the State Planning Organization, Cetin entered politics and went on to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Cetin served as leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) from February 18 to September 9, 1995.