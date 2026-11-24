Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The news of a helicopter crash in the Turkish city of Eskişehir has deeply shocked and saddened Azerbaijan.

This was stated by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on its official account on social network X.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of a Turkish Air Force AS-532 helicopter in Eskişehir.

In connection with this tragedy, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to friendly and brotherly Türkiye,” the ministry said.

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