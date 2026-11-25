BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan plans to commission at least 8.4 GW of new renewable energy capacity by the end of 2035, including around 1.8 GW of solar power, the country's Ministry of Energy said.

The planned expansion covers solar, wind and other renewable energy facilities. According to Trend's calculations, solar power will account for approximately 21.4% of the planned new capacity, or more than one-fifth of the total.

The ministry also reported that Kazakhstan is developing a portfolio of prospective solar power projects with a combined capacity of around 900 MW.

These include a 300 MW solar power plant planned by China Energy and projects by Tumar Commerce with a combined capacity of up to 1,5 GW.

China Energy Engineering Corporation (Energy China), one of China's major energy and infrastructure engineering companies, is involved in the construction of a solar power plant in Kazakhstan's southern Turkistan Region. The project is being implemented in partnership with Kazakhstan's Samruk-Energy and includes an energy storage system with a capacity of 90 MW and 360 MWh. Total investment exceeds $200 million, while annual electricity generation is expected to surpass 600 million kWh.

According to Samruk-Energy, around 70% of the photovoltaic modules had been installed by October 2026. The plant is expected to begin supplying electricity in December 2026, with full commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, Tumar Commerce is developing renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 1 GW, including solar power plants in the Turkistan, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. According to Samruk-Energy, the projects were scheduled for implementation between 2023 and 2028. Preparatory work included feasibility studies and design, negotiations with banks and financial institutions on financing, and the selection of equipment suppliers and contractors. However, the available information does not confirm that construction of these projects has begun.