BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. For more than a year now, Yelo Bank has been hosting badminton training sessions for young people with special needs under a memorandum signed with the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation. The spacious sports hall and fitness room at the Bank's head office, designed for the training of professional athletes, allow the young people to train in comfortable conditions. This cooperation has already yielded its first results on the international stage as well!



The Special Olympics European Badminton Tournament – Baku 2026 was held in our country for the first time, organized by the Special Olympics Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In the tournament, which brought together athletes from 18 countries, Azerbaijan's team took first place in the overall medal count. The young people training at Yelo Bank contributed to this success as well.

Adila Rasulova – silver in singles, bronze in doubles

Yusif Bagirov – silver in unified doubles, bronze in singles

Ali Asadov – silver in singles, bronze in doubles

Rafig Hasanzade – bronze medals in singles and doubles

Ulvi Musayev – bronze in singles, 4th place in doubles

Maksim Maligin – 4th place in singles and doubles

Badminton is one of the sports that young people with special needs can comfortably take part in. The training sessions held at the Bank support the young people's physical development, boost their self-confidence and help them take a more active part in public life.



The project is part of Yelo Bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The Bank congratulates the athletes and their coaches and wishes the young people new successes!



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