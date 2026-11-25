BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Italian engineering and construction company Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts by Saudi Aramco under an existing long-term agreement, the company said on November 25.

The contracts, known as Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPOs), cover engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) works, including pipelines, power cables and offshore facilities.

The first contract, CRPO 168, covers the EPCI of four Production Deck Manifolds (PDMs), approximately 14 kilometers of pipelines with diameters ranging from 12 to 16 inches, and around 24 kilometers of 15 kV cables. The works will be carried out at the Abu Safah, Safaniyah, Manifa and Berri fields and include associated subsea facilities, as well as onshore tie-in activities at the Manifa field drill site.

The second contract, CRPO 170, involves the EPCI of three Production Deck Manifolds, approximately 25 kilometers of pipelines with diameters of 12 to 16 inches, and around 17 kilometers of 15 kV cables, along with associated subsea facilities at the Marjan field.

Saipem will deploy construction vessels currently operating in the region for offshore activities. Fabrication works will be carried out at the company's Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., supporting the development of local industrial capabilities.

"These awards consolidate Saipem’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its longstanding relationship with Aramco and reflect Saipem’s advanced engineering capabilities in project execution," the company said.

Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 30,000 people. Its offshore fleet comprises 17 owned construction vessels and seven drilling rigs.