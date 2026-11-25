BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to increase import tariffs on goods from China and dozens of other countries.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of an investigation this week into industrial subsidies and excess production capacity in China, the European Union, and 14 other countries.

According to preliminary information, the United States may raise tariffs on imports from China, Japan, South Korea, and all 27 EU member states. The measures could affect most categories of imported goods.

The final tariff rates have not yet been determined. However, representatives of the US administration have repeatedly stated their intention to restore the tariff levels introduced by Donald Trump last year.

As previously reported, in October, China's Ministry of Commerce announced retaliatory measures in response to what it described as U.S. attempts to disrupt global supply chains under the pretext of addressing "overcapacity."