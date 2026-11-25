Photo: The press office of the Tajik President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Tajikistan's mining output decreased by 3.4% year-on-year in January–October 2026, reaching 15.27 billion somoni ($1.65 billion), according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

In October 2026 alone, mining output amounted to 1.57 billion somoni ($170 million), representing a 1.9% increase compared with October 2025.

The sector's cumulative performance marked a sharp reversal from the previous year's expansion. In January–October 2025, mining output had increased 1.5 times year-on-year, equivalent to approximately 50% growth, meaning the annual growth rate dropped by 53.4 percentage points in the reporting period.

The year-on-year growth rate in October also slowed by 3.9 percentage points, from 5.8% in October 2025 to 1.9% in October 2026.

For comparison, total industrial output in Tajikistan reached 59.82 billion somoni ($6.48 billion) in January–October 2026, up 13.5% year-on-year, following a 22.8% expansion in the same period of 2025. In October 2026, overall industrial production stood at 6.65 billion somoni ($720 million), increasing by 6.2% year-on-year after growing 10.2% in October 2025.

Mining accounted for approximately 25.5% of Tajikistan's total industrial output in January–October 2026, and 23.6% in October 2026.

Tajikistan’s mining and quarrying sector—which encompasses the extraction of gold, silver, antimony, lead, zinc, coal, and non-metallic construction materials—was a major contributor to the country's industrial growth in 2025.

According to official statistics, mining output surged by 36.2% in full-year 2025 to reach 20.53 billion somoni ($2.22 billion), accounting for nearly 31% of Tajikistan's total industrial production. The moderation in 2026 reflects both a high statistical base from the previous year's rapid expansion and ongoing shifts in global metal prices and external demand.