BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Morocco's Office National des Chemins de Fer (ONCF) and Danish logistics company A.P. Moller - Maersk have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for developing rail transport and integrated logistics solutions in the country, Maersk said on November 24.

The agreement aims to increase the use of rail transport for containerised cargo, accommodate growing import and export flows, and develop more efficient, resilient and lower-emission supply chains.

"Over the past years, Morocco has continuously established itself as one of the upcoming key locations for international supply chains. That is owed to the country’s strategic location between Europe, Africa and the Middle East, significant infrastructure investments and closer connections to global markets," the company said in a statement.

The partners will explore how ONCF's national railway network and multimodal expertise, combined with Maersk's global network and integrated logistics capabilities, can improve connectivity between Morocco's main ports and key industrial and economic regions.

The initiative also aims to ease pressure on road infrastructure amid growing cargo volumes.

"New production sites of industries like automotive and aerospace as well as the development of Tangier Med as a key maritime hub are tangible examples for the country’s growing importance as an international trade and logistics hub," the statement reads.

According to the World Bank, Morocco's economy grew by an estimated 4.9% in 2025 and is expected to expand by 4.4% in 2026.

Another key area of cooperation will be sustainability, with the two companies exploring more efficient and lower-emission inland transportation solutions through greater use of rail.

In 2025, ONCF operated 2,295 kilometres of railway lines, transporting 55.6 million passengers and 23 million tonnes of freight.

Maersk operates in almost 130 countries, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide.